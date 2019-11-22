Santa’s team of rocking reindeer has four weeks of deals you’ll deer-ly love. Tech the halls and make the family merrier when they use devices powered by Alpine Communications.

Count on Alpine Communications and Santa’s reindeer to keep your holiday home entertained, connected, and thriving.

Week 1: 11/25 – 11/29

Six months FREE HD or Whole-Home DVR – Save over $119.00

Week 2: 12/2 – 12/6

FREE WiFi Connect Installation and Optimization – Save $100.00

Week 3: 12/9 – 12/13

$50.00 Bill Credit When You Upgrade to Platinum or Higher Internet Plan

Week 4: 12/16 – 12/20

$75.00 Bill Credit When You Add FusionTV

ENTER TO WIN A NEST HUB MAX

IT’S THIS YEAR’S HOTTEST DEVICE AND A $230 VALUE!

Nest Hub Max, with the Google Assistant, helps your busy family stay in touch and on track. Leave video messages and make video calls. Check-in at home when you’re away with the built-in Nest Cam. Watch YouTube videos, the news, live sports, and your favorite shows on YouTube TV. Listen to your playlists on YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. On the 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers, everything looks and sounds great.

HOW TO ENTER THE NEST HUB MAX

You’ll be automatically entered in the drawing if you take part in any of the Reindeer Games deals or sign up for telephone, internet, FusionTV, Smart Security, or Tech Home services with Alpine. The drawing will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Restrictions apply for all offers. Ask us for details.

Complete the Form to Upgrade Today!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.