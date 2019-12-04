Ship UPS at Alpine

Great news! Alpine Communications is now a UPS Authorized Shipping Outlet, which means you can bring your UPS packages to our office at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader, Iowa, and send your packages world-wide. Area residents can drop-off pre-paid, labeled UPS packages for free. Our shipping deadline is 3:00 PM Central, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), to ensure […]

Communications / Broadband Technician

Looking to enhance your technical skills while being a critical member of a small team? If so, read on… What we seek is a team-oriented, dynamic, self-starting and customer-focused technician with a positive attitude. You don’t need to be an expert in the telephone business, however, as our systems are migrating toward being a full […]

Reindeer Games

Santa’s team of rocking reindeer has four weeks of deals you’ll deer-ly love. Tech the halls and make the family merrier when they use devices powered by Alpine Communications. Count on Alpine Communications and Santa’s reindeer to keep your holiday home entertained, connected, and thriving. Week 1: 11/25 – 11/29 Six months FREE HD or […]

Alpine Launches Fusion Network in Select Areas of Rural McGregor, Iowa

Alpine Communications is pleased to announce the launch of our all-new 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network to select areas of rural McGregor, Iowa. Once activated on the new Fusion Network, current Internet customers can look forward to receiving increased Internet speeds at no extra charge. FusionTV is now available to rural customers because of Fusion fiber-optics. […]