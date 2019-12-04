Ship UPS at Alpine

Great news! Alpine Communications is now a UPS Authorized Shipping Outlet, which means you can bring your UPS packages to our office at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader, Iowa, and send your packages world-wide. Area residents can drop-off pre-paid, labeled UPS packages for free. Our shipping deadline is 3:00 PM Central, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), to ensure your packages will be picked up by UPS that same day. Here are packaging guidelines that will ensure your materials arrive safely: Guidelines for Good Packaging
Questions? Contact Alpine Communications at 563-245-4000.