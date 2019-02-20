Skyrocketing Sports Rights

Skyrocketing Sports Rights

People love to watch sports, and sports executives know it – so the programming comes at a premium. The price networks pay to air sports has caused your basic TV bill to double over the past decade. The NFL alone makes a little over $7 billion per year for broadcast and cable rights to air their games. Combine that with the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, college and other sports and you can quickly see the impact.

Escalating salaries of star players and coaches place large financial demands on teams and leagues who drive up programming costs to cover expenses. All of this means escalating costs for you.
skyrocketing sports rights
What’s more, many teams, leagues and conferences have their own networks and charge TV providers separate, additional fees. To maximize their profits, these sports networks require TV providers to include them on basic lineups, forcing you to pay for sports programming whether you watch sport or not – which just isn’t fair.

We’re on Your Side

We believe that every TV viewer should have a choice: fans should have access to the games they want. We are fighting for this right.

Read more about how we are working to get you a fair deal: tvonmyside.com

Recent Headlines

Skyrocketing Sports Rights People love to watch sports, and sports executives know it – so the programming comes at a premium. The price networks pay to air sports has caused your basic TV bill to double over the past decade. The NFL alone makes a little over $7 billion per year for broadcast and cable rights to air […] Josh Funk – Faces of the Brand Do you know how to react when you encounter a mamma grizzly bear and her two cubs deep in the forest with nowhere to escape?  Just ask Josh Funk, Alpine’s broadband tech. He would advise you to relax, set up your tripod and camera, and begin taking the photos of a lifetime – as he […] Now Hiring – Customer Connectivity Advocate If you’re the type of person that revels in helping folks find solutions to help our neighbors, families and businesses to connect to the world in the way they want to, then this is a rare chance to join the area’s premier provider of broadband services and products.  As a full time, customer-facing Customer Connectivity Advocate, […] Collecting Mittens and Warming Hearts for Ten Years Ten years ago, an idea was brought to life by the employees at Alpine Communications.  They were inspired to begin collecting cold weather gear, which developed into the Alpine Mitten Tree Program. Over the years, the program has become more and more popular, as caring customers and employees have donated new and hand-made hats, gloves, […]