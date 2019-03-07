Strategic Marketing Presented by Alpine and ICAN

Successful marketing campaigns depend on reaching the right audience with the right message using the appropriate tactic in a timely fashion. Elevate your marketing strategy with affordable TV advertising and digital tactics reaching customers in the Alpine Communications service area, throughout Iowa, and beyond.

ICAN, Inc., an Iowa company, works with independent telephone companies and executes television and digital advertising tactics to help area businesses implement marketing strategies that work. They use TV networks such as HGTV, Fox News and The History Channel and online tactics such as Geo-Fencing, Programmatic Buying and SEO to name a few. Alpine Communications is partnering with ICAN to offer a special program designed to help our local businesses take a Madison Avenue level of advertising and apply here in our area.

We invite you to attend one of two informational sessions on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Each 45-minute session will be held at the Alpine Communications Business Office at 923 Humphrey Street, Elkader.

Please join us

Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m.

Breakfast will be provided.

or

Tuesday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Lunch will be provided.

Space is limited so RSVP’s are necessary. Please call Alpine at (563) 245-4000 or complete the form below.