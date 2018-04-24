Want Fusion? Join Today!

Alpine Communications is looking for strategic places to expand our network and we are asking you to share your voice at join.alpinecom.net. We use the information we collect to determine where those places are. By signing up, you are expressing your interest in having services from Alpine Communications. It really is that simple! Once we have enough interest expressed in a specific area, we will consider constructing fiber-optic services there. The amount of work and expense to bring the Fusion Network to a neighborhood is huge. Simply put, the more support in your neighborhood, the more likely we are to bring fiber to your door.

Here’s how it works:

Sign up for Fusion fiber services at join.alpinecom.net Talk to your neighbors about Fusion fiber benefits — like super-fast internet — and encourage them to sign up. The more people in your neighborhood who register that they are interested in Fusion fiber-optics, the better your chances for getting Fusion service Alpine Communications will keep you updated as to when we begin construction in your neighborhood

What’s Next?

Sign up and become a Backer today! Most importantly…..tell your family, friends and neighbors, share on Facebook, Twitter, etc. The more people who participate, the sooner you will have access to the 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network!