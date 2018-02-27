We’re Hiring

Alpine Communications is seeking a full-time Broadband Technician with excellent customer service skills and experience with the following: installation, servicing and maintenance operations of telephone lines, broadband, IPTV, security cameras and locate/splice fiber and copper cable. This would be an excellent opportunity for a career with an exceptional local company!

As a technician with Alpine Communications, you’ll bring customers face-to-face with the latest communications technology (voice, internet, CATV, home monitoring service) by providing

installation, repair, and maintenance of communications equipment and systems. How cool is that?

The successful candidate should demonstrate strong analytical and problem solving skills. The candidate will enjoy working outside in our communities with our customers and utilizing technology to enhance the businesses and people we serve. This position will evolve over time, and we’ll want you to evolve with it!

We don’t just hire anyone. In fact, we’re highly selective; committed to hiring only those technicians that have an eagerness and willingness to learn and keep learning, possess an unwavering reliability and strong work ethic, and a desire to provide or community top-notch customer service.

In addition to full-time work, top pay, and professional training and development opportunities, we provide a benefits package that is among the best in the area. Our comprehensive benefits encourage our employees and their families to build a lifelong relationship with us.

If you enjoy rolling-up-your-sleeves to dive into difficult problems and identifying solutions, we want to hear from you! Send your resume (we’ll actually read it) or stop in to fill out an application.

Alpine Communications

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1008, 923 Humphrey St.

Elkader, IA 52043

alpineresumes@alpinecom.net

Fax: 563-245-2887

Equal Employment Employer