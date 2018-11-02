Why We Are Tenacious About Getting It Right

We aren’t the only communications provider to value customer service. Alpine Communications isn’t the only company that values training its employees to handle any kind of customer need. And, we’re certainly not the only ones who put the customer’s needs above anything else.

However, I can say with confidence, that we’re the best at one thing: we are tenacious about getting it right.

It can hold a variety of different meanings, depending on the situation. Getting “it” right could be solving an issue after hours. “It” could mean understanding an entire community’s culture, and building communication infrastructure around that understanding. “It” can mean being creative and thinking outside of the box.

The “it” almost doesn’t matter; what matters is the passion and consistency we bring to every customer relationship, every business relationship and anyone else we touch.

Being tenacious in getting it right is a true differentiator for Alpine Communications.

This standard plays out each and every day within our company and touches multiple communities. It even has the power to positively impact an individual’s life.

A recent example of this is our customer service support team received a phone call from a customer. He was trying to call a family that lived miles away and utilized a different service. Our representative, knowing it wasn’t an easy fix since the other person was out of network, worked diligently to troubleshoot the issue by working with the other provider.

The result, after some hard work? The customer was finally able to connect with his loved ones.

Our team is constantly looking for ways like this to be tenacious in getting it right. A few questions we regularly ask ourselves:

Have we considered every possibility?

Are we following through with our customers?

Are we continuing to challenge ourselves and look at examples of times we got it right and times we didn’t?

As the COO of Alpine, and now knowing the importance I value on getting it right, what can we do to improve our service to you? What can we be doing more of?

Please let me know, and I can promise I will be tenacious in getting it right for you and your loved ones.

~ Chris