Come On Over to Our 12th Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner

Thursday, September 14, 2017 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Johnson’s Reception Hall, Elkader

Please make plans to attend our 12th Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner and let us thank you in person for being a customer.

We’ll treat you to:

FREE meal and refreshments

Drawings for door prizes

An evening of fellowship and fun

Help us celebrate 20 years of serving Northeast Iowa and bringing the latest technology advancements to you!